New York’s top court declines to hear Trump’s appeal of gag order in hush money case

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s top court has declined to hear Donald Trump’s gag order appeal in his hush money case, leaving the restrictions in place following his felony conviction last month. The Court of Appeals on Tuesday found the order does not raise “substantial” constitutional issues that would warrant its intervention. The decision is the latest legal setback for the Republican ex-president, who has repeatedly railed against the gag order. The order prevents Trump from commenting on witnesses, jurors and others who were involved in the case. But it could be short lived. The trial judge is expected to rule soon on a defense request to lift the gag order.

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

