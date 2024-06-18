North Dakota US House candidate files complaints over misleading text messages in primary election

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An attorney for the Republican primary winner for North Dakota’s only U.S. House seat has filed complaints with federal authorities regarding text messages that falsely stated Julie Fedorchak had dropped out of the race. Fedorchak went on to win the June 11 primary, but attorney Shane Goettle said the misleading messages are election interference and a fraudulent use of texting to deceive voters. He said thousands of North Dakotans apparently received the messages. Fedorchak’s GOP primary opponents denied involvement. The state Democratic-NPL Party denounced the messages and similar ones urging Democrats to vote for former state Rep. Rick Becker in the GOP House primary.

