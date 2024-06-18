Nvidia’s stock market value topped $3.3 trillion. How it became No. 1 in the S&P 500, by the numbers

Nvidia’s startling ascent in the stock market reached another milestone Tuesday as the chipmaker rose to become the most valuable company in the S&P 500. Investors now value the company at over $3.3 trillion. Nvidia has seen soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence applications. The company’s revenue more than tripled in the latest quarter from the same period a year earlier. Nvidia recently underwent a stock split that gave each of its investors nine additional shares for every one that they already own. The move was aimed at making the stock more affordable.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.