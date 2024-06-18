Skip to Content
Poisoned trees gave a wealthy couple in Maine a killer ocean view. Residents wonder, at what cost?

By
Published 10:32 PM

By DAVID SHARP
Associated Press

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — There was one thing missing when a wealthy Missouri couple purchased their oceanfront home overlooking Camden Harbor in Maine: The million-dollar view was blocked by a neighbor’s trees. The former CEO of the St. Louis Foundation went to great lengths to remove that obstacle, hauling a herbicide from Missouri to kill the trees. That view has cost about $1.7 million in settlements and fines, and that could grow with further testing. The herbicide leached into a neighboring park and the town’s only public beach. And the state attorney general is considering further action.

