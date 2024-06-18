Russian authorities arrest 3 people after dozens are hospitalized with botulism symptoms

Russian authorities have detained three people in connection with a suspected botulism outbreak. It’s a move that comes after dozens of people in four different Russian regions have been hospitalized with symptoms of the rare and dangerous disease. Officials link the outbreak to ready-to-eat salads made by a popular delivery service. Authorities detained three people on Tuesday as part of a criminal inquiry on charges of making and distributing products in violation of safety standards. Foodborne botulism is a rare illness caused by a toxin produced by a type of bacteria. Eating foods contaminated with the toxin can cause paralysis, breathing difficulties and sometimes death. Improperly canned, preserved or fermented foods are common sources.

