Skip to Content
AP National

Singer Justin Timberlake arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated on Long Island, source says

By
Published 7:24 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York’s Long Island, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The official said Timberlake was expected to be arraigned later Tuesday in Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island. The official could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Timberlake’s representatives did not immediately return requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content