Two more players from South Dakota baseball plead guilty to lesser charge in rape case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Three of six South Dakota players from a baseball team made up of high school-aged players who were charged as adults last summer with rape have pleaded guilty to a lesser felony charge. KELO-TV reports that two former members of the American Legion team from Mitchell pleaded guilty Monday to being an accessory to a felony. Another player reached the same plea deal earlier this month. Three other players who were charged as adults still face the original rape and aiding and abetting counts, and another three were charged in juvenile court. Prosecutors say the victims were 16 when they were sexually assaulted during a tournament last June.

