A cruise ship rescues 68 migrants and finds 5 bodies in a boat adrift in the Atlantic Ocean

MADRID (AP) — Spanish rescuers say that a cruise ship has rescued 68 migrants and found five bodies in a wooden dinghy that was drifting off the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. An oil tanker first spotted the drifting boat about 815 kilometers south of the island of Tenerife. Authorities diverted the Insignia cruise ship to rescue the migrants. The crew also recovered three of the five bodies on the dinghy. They were unable to recover the remaining two because of bad weather. Thousands of migrants depart every year from northwestern Africa on a perilous Atlantic route in search of a better life in Europe.

