A US veteran died at a nursing home, abandoned. Hundreds of strangers came to say goodbye
By PATRICK WHITTLE and JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Former U.S. Marine Gerry Brooks died alone at a nursing home in Maine, abandoned and all but forgotten. Then the funeral home posted a notice asking if anyone would serve as a pallbearer or simply attend his burial. Within minutes, it was turning away volunteers to carry his casket. Hundreds of people who knew nothing about the 86-year-old beyond his name were giving him a final salute with full military honors Thursday. One veteran says “there’s so much negativity in the world. This is something people can feel good about and rally around.”