American Airlines CEO says the removal of several Black passengers from a flight was ‘unacceptable’

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is putting employees on leave after they were involved in an incident in which several Black passengers were removed from a flight earlier this year. Airline CEO Robert Isom is calling the incident unacceptable, saying that it contradicts American Airlines’ values. Three of the passengers are suing the airline for discrimination. They say they were removed from a plane in Phoenix in January after a white male flight attendant complained about their body odor. The men say all the Black men on the flight were kicked off. After a delay of about an hour, and a discussion with airline staffers, the men were allowed back on the plane.

