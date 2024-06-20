Biden approves disaster declaration, freeing up resources in battle against deadly New Mexico fires

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration, freeing up more resources as crews battle a pair of fires that have killed at least two people, destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee a mountain village in southern New Mexico. The federal aid approved Thursday will help with recovery efforts, including temporary housing and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property. The village of Ruidoso remains evacuated along with surrounding neighborhoods. Firefighters were taking advantaged of cooler temperatures, higher humidity levels and rain to keep the fire from growing on Thursday.

By MORGAN LEE and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press

