Family of Black man shot while holding cellphone want murder trial for SWAT officer

DENVER (AP) — Relatives of a Black man holding a cellphone when he was fatally shot by a SWAT officer want the officer to face trial for murder. The family spoke Thursday after portions of body camera footage of the shooting were released. Kilyn Lewis was shot as officers moved to arrest him in the Denver suburb of Aurora last month. Footage shows Lewis taking some steps beside his car before he appears to surrender, raising his arms. Lewis’ mother called his death an “outright murder” and part of a bigger problem with Aurora police after the 2019 death of Elijah McClain in an encounter with police there. Police declined to comment, citing ongoing investigations into whether the officer should be prosecuted.

