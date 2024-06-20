Here’s the landscape 2 years after the Supreme Court overturned a national right to abortion

Two years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the debate over abortion access is playing out in elections and the courts. The 2022 ruling has opened the door for implementing bans in most GOP-controlled states, and some of those bans are being litigated. One study has found the number of abortions by the end of 2023 was higher per month than it was before the court ruling. But the patterns are different, with many of them involving out-of-state travel or abortion pills shipped into states with bans. Abortion is on the ballot in four states this year and may be on the ballot in several more.

