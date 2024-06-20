Indian opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal granted bail after arrest in bribery case

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian opposition leader and New Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been granted bail by a court in the capital after he was arrested in a bribery case in March. The development was reported Thursday by news website Live Law. Kejriwal is the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party or Common Man’s Party. He was arrested in March weeks before India’s national election in which he was one of the challengers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi returned to power for a third straight term even though his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party lost its majority. But Modi’s National Democratic Alliance coalition won enough seats to form a government with him at the helm.

