Many gymnasts are forced to walk away at their peak. A new women’s league is hoping to change that

A new professional women’s gymnastics league is hoping to give athletes a chance to walk away from the sport on their terms. The Global Impact Gymnastics Alliance plans to begin holding competitions in 2025. Organizers believe interest in women’s sports and gymnastics in particular has reached a point where a pro league is sustainable. The league would be geared toward post-collegiate and elite gymnasts looking to extend their careers.

