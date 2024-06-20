Minivan carrying more than a dozen puppies crashes in Connecticut. Most are OK

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (AP) — A minivan carrying 14 puppies hit a utility pole and rolled over in Connecticut. The crash in Woodstock happened at about 6 a.m. Thursday on a rural road. The driver was not seriously hurt, but several dogs were brought to a veterinarian center in nearby Massachusetts to be examined. Fire officials say one of the dogs had to be euthanized, but the others appeared to be mostly OK. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Authorities say the driver was bringing the puppies from a West Virginia animal rescue group to new homes in the region. The dogs will continue on to their new homes after they are examined.

