Pursuit of Milwaukee carjacking suspects ends with police shooting 2 teens in stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A police pursuit of carjacking suspects in Milwaukee ended with police firing into the vehicle, injuring two teens, one of whom was pregnant and lost her baby. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey B. Norman says officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 43 north of Milwaukee. The pursuit ended when the driver moved into a construction zone. Police say the driver twice backed up into a marked SWAT car, once while an officer was standing behind it. Another officer fired into the vehicle. An 18-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and lost her baby while a 17-year-old boy has serious injuries. Four other teens were in the vehicle.

