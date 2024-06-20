Russia hammers Ukraine’s power grid again and Kyiv’s drones target enemy oil depots

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has resumed its aerial attacks on Ukraine’s power grid and Kyiv’s forces again targeted Russian oil storage depots with drone strikes across the border. With no major changes reported along the front line, where a recent push by the Kremlin’s forces in eastern and northeastern Ukraine has made only incremental gains, both sides in the war have taken aim at infrastructure targets. In its seventh major attack on Ukrainian power plants since Moscow intensified energy infrastructure attacks three months ago, the Ukrainian air force said Russia fired nine missiles and 27 Shahed drones at power facilities and critical infrastructure in central and eastern Ukraine. In Russia, meanwhile, authorities in two regions reported fires at oil storage depots after drone attacks.

