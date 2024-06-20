UK gambling watchdog investigating a second candidate over election betting, reports say

LONDON (AP) — A senior Conservative Party lawmaker says it would be “reprehensible” for someone to use inside information to bet on the date of Britain’s national election amid growing allegations that politicians or people close to them used their positions to profit on the vote. Michael Gove was asked Thursday about reports that the Gambling Commission was investigating a second Conservative candidate for placing a bet on the date of the election. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced May 22 that parliamentary elections would be held on July 4. The date had been a closely guarded secret. On Wednesday one of Sunak’s police bodyguards was arrested over misconduct in public office. Reports say he had placed bets on the date of Britain’s national election made before it was announced.

