California man recounts stabbing gay college student during trial for 2018 killing

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California man charged with killing a gay University of Pennsylvania student testified that he repeatedly stabbed the college sophomore after trying to grab a cellphone he feared had been used to photograph him. The Orange County Register reports that Samuel Woodward gave the account Thursday during his fourth day testifying in his trial. Woodward is charged with murder with an enhancement for a hate crime in the death of Blaze Bernstein, who was 19 at the time of his death. The question in the trial has not been whether Woodward killed Bernstein but the reasons and circumstances surrounding the incident. Woodward is scheduled to resume testifying on Monday.

