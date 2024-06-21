Ex-Florida law enforcement official says he was forced to resign for defying illegal DeSantis orders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former top law enforcement official is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying he was forced to resign after defying illegal orders. Former Florida Law Enforcement Chief of Staff Shane Desguin said DeSantis ordered the illegal surveillance of migrants and carried out a plan to fly them to Massachusetts despite warnings the action could be kidnapping. Deguin also said DeSantis ordered the arrest of neo-Nazi demonstrators despite their protections under the First Amendment. Desguin was forced to resign after an internal investigation showed he had an inappropriate affair with a subordinate and recklessly pointed a gun at a coworker during an impromptu safety demonstration,

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.