FDA OKs first menthol e-cigarettes, citing potential to help adult smokers

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first menthol-flavored electronic cigarettes for adult smokers. Friday’s action is the government’s strongest indication yet that switching to flavored vaping can reduce the harms traditional tobacco smoking. The FDA authorized four menthol e-cigarettes from NJOY, the vaping brand recently acquired by tobacco giant Altria, which also makes Marlboro cigarettes. The decision gives new credibility to vaping companies’ longstanding argument that their products can help blunt the toll of smoking. But parent groups and anti-tobacco advocates are certain to be disappointed after years of pushing for tighter restrictions on flavors like menthol, which are more popular with teens.

