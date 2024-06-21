Judge dismisses charges in Nevada fake electors case over venue question, attorney general to appeal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada state court judge has dismissed a criminal indictment against six Republicans accused of submitting certificates to Congress falsely declaring Donald Trump the winner of the state’s 2020 presidential election, potentially killing the case with her ruling that state prosecutors chose the wrong venue to file the case. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford stood in a Las Vegas courtroom a moment after Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus delivered her ruling on Friday, declaring that he will take the case directly to the state Supreme Court. “The judge got it wrong and we’ll be appealing immediately,” Ford told reporters afterward. He declined any additional comment.

