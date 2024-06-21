Skip to Content
NY prosecutors urge judge to keep gag order blocking Trump from criticizing jurors who convicted him

Published 8:35 AM

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors are urging the judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal hush money case to uphold a gag order that bars the Republican former president from criticizing jurors, court staff, or members of the prosecution that convicted him. In court papers filed Friday, prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office argued portions of the gag order remained necessary given Trump’s “singular history of inflammatory and threatening public statements.” They agreed that one provision of the gag order that prevented Trump from attacking trial witnesses in the case could be lifted. Attorneys for Trump have called on Judge Juan M. Merchan to lift the order following the culmination of his trial last month.

