Reality TV’s Julie Chrisley must be resentenced in bank fraud, tax evasion case, appeals judges rule

ATLANTA (AP) — Reality TV star Julie Chrisley’s sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion has been thrown out by federal appeals judges, who have ordered a lower court to redo her punishment. The star of the show “Chrisley Knows Best” is serving a seven-year prison sentence after her 2022 conviction for conspiring with her husband and co-star, Todd Chrisley. A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday upheld the couple’s convictions as well as Todd Chrisley’s 12-year prison sentence. But the judges ruled Julie Chrisley’s sentence was flawed because the trial court cited no evidence for holding her responsible for fraud committed in 2006. It ruled there was evidence linking her to fraud over multiple years starting in 2007.

