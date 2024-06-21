Texas medical panel issues new guidelines for doctors but no specific exceptions for abortion ban

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas medical panel has approved guidance for doctors working under one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bans. But the panel refused to list specific exceptions to the law, which doctors have complained is dangerously unclear. The Texas Medical Board’s decision Friday came weeks after the state Supreme Court upheld the law challenged by a group of women who argued it stopped them from getting emergency care. The board, however, modified some of the most controversial reporting requirements for doctors, allowing them seven days to submit documentation about why they provided an emergency or medically necessary abortion. Doctors had previously complained they were required to do that before intervening.

