The Supreme Court rules against California woman whose husband was denied entry to US
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled against a California woman who said her rights were violated after federal officials refused to allow her husband into the country, in part, because of the way his tattoos were interpreted. The 6-3 decision along ideological lines found that citizens don’t have the right to take part in government decisions about whether immigrant spouses can legally live in the U.S. Justice Amy Coney Barrett said in the majority opinion that citizens have a fundamental right to marriage, but not necessarily to participate in the federal government decisions about whether immigrant spouses can legally live in the U.S.