Trump says Teamsters president will speak at Republican National Convention

By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press

CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — The president of the Teamsters Union is set to speak at this summer’s Republican National Convention. Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that Sean O’Brien had “accepted” his invitation to address delegates in Milwaukee next month. The move comes as the presumptive GOP nominee tries to chip away at President Joe Biden’s support among the blue-collar workers who are expected to play a major role in the general election. Both Trump and Biden have met with Teamsters leaders this year. The union has endorsed Democratic candidates in the last two presidential cycles.

