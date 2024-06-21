Trump says Teamsters president will speak at Republican National Convention

CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — The president of the Teamsters Union is set to speak at this summer’s Republican National Convention. Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that Sean O’Brien had “accepted” his invitation to address delegates in Milwaukee next month. The move comes as the presumptive GOP nominee tries to chip away at President Joe Biden’s support among the blue-collar workers who are expected to play a major role in the general election. Both Trump and Biden have met with Teamsters leaders this year. The union has endorsed Democratic candidates in the last two presidential cycles.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.