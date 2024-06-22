A fourth victim has died a day after a shooting at an Arkansas grocery store, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Arkansas say a fourth victim has died a day after a shooting at a grocery store. Arkansas state police say in a statement that the person died Saturday evening. A total of 14 people were wounded in Friday’s shooting. Police say they were “11 civilians, two law enforcement officers and the suspect.” The statement adds that “those killed in the shooting were all civilians.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.