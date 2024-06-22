A U.S. envoy visits Hanoi days after Putin, says US-Vietnam trust is at ‘all time high’

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat has held talks in Vietnam and said that the trust between the two countries is at an “all time high,” just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Hanoi. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink insisted that his trip was unrelated to Putin’s visit on Thursday. Vietnam had elevated the United States to its highest diplomatic status, comprehensive strategic partner, last year, putting it at the same level as China and Russia. The elevation of the U.S. ties suggested that Vietnam wanted to hedge its friendships as western companies look to diversify their supply chains away from China.

