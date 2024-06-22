Four fans get on field for selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo during chaotic scenes at Euro 2024 match

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Four fans have run on the field in a bid to get selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo during the second half of the European Championship match between Portugal and Turkey. Only one appeared to succeed in Dortmund on Saturday. Ronaldo was fine having his photograph taken with a young boy who evaded stewards to get on the field in the 69th minute at Westfalenstadion before whipping out his cell phone. The five-time world player of the year wasn’t so happy with the other three field invaders as he threw up his arms in disgust. Two more supporters tried to get near Ronaldo after the final whistle too.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.