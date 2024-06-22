Helicopters scramble to rescue people in flooded Iowa town while much of US toils again in heat

The governor of Iowa is sending helicopters to a small town to evacuate people from flooded homes. Meanwhile, much of the United States is longing for relief from yet another round of extraordinary heat Saturday. Sirens blared after midnight in Rock Valley, Iowa. People in hundreds of homes were told to get out as the Rock River could no longer take rain that has slammed the region. Elsewhere in the U.S., the miserable grip of heat and humidity continues. The National Weather Service says roughly 15 million people are under a heat warning while another 90 million are under a heat advisory.

