Michigan’s top court to consider whether to further limit no-parole life sentences

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court will consider whether to ban automatic life prison sentences for people who were 19 or 20 years old when they were involved in a major crime. The court took a significant step in 2022 when it said mandatory no-parole sentences for 18-year-olds violated the Michigan Constitution’s prohibition on “cruel or unusual” punishment. Now the court will consider whether to extend that principle to people who were 19 or 20. The Supreme Court says it will hear arguments in the months ahead in cases from Wayne and Oakland counties.

