Philadelphia police officer shot by fleeing suspect is in critical condition

Officials in Philadelphia say a police officer has been shot in the neck and is in critical condition. Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel says the 31-year-old officer was struck in neck Saturday night after he and his partner stopped a car with four people inside. An officer saw a person with a gun holster and the suspect fled, firing three times at the officers. The wounded officer’s partner returned fire, but it was not immediately clear if the officer who was shot fired his weapon. Bethel says the shooting suspect and all the people who were in the car are in custody and are considered “persons of interest.”

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.