California boy, 4, who disappeared from campground found safe after 22 hours alone in wilderness

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old California boy who wandered away from a campground in the Sierra National Forest was found safe after spending 22 hours alone in the wilderness. A search-and-rescue team of about 50 officers and volunteers set out around 11 a.m. Thursday after the child was reported missing from the camping area surrounded by dense forest north of Fresno. The boy, from Torrance near Los Angeles, was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department says the boy was discovered Friday morning in good condition near a lake about a quarter mile from the Rancheria Campground. He was hungry and tired and has been reunited with his parents.

