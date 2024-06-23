Chinese hackers have stepped up attacks on Taiwanese organizations, cybersecurity firm says

HONG KONG (AP) — A cybersecurity intelligence company says a suspected Chinese state-sponsored hacking group has intensified attacks on Taiwanese organizations, particularly those in sectors such as the government, education and technology. In a report released on Monday, Recorded Future says the hackers, tracked as RedJuliett, have attacked 24 organizations in Taiwan, Laos, Kenya and Rwanda. It says RedJuliett was also observed attempting to hack into systems of more than 70 Taiwanese organizations. The attacks come at a time of deteriorating relations between China and Taiwan, a self-governed island that Beijing claims as its territory. The Taiwan and Chinese governments did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

