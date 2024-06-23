FBI seeks suspects in 2 New Mexico wildfires that killed 2 people, damaged hundreds of buildings

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — Full-time residents of Ruidoso will be allowed to return home Monday as federal authorities seek to prosecute whoever started a pair of New Mexico wildfires that killed two people and destroyed or damaged hundreds of buildings and homes. The FBI says it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrests and convictions of those responsible for the South Fork Fire and Salt Fire in southern New Mexico. The fires forced thousands to flee. The FBI also said it is seeking the public’s help in identifying the cause of the fires discovered June 17 near the village of Ruidoso. But their announcement pointedly suggests humans are to blame.

