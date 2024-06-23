One man died and five others were hospitalized in downtown St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — One man is dead and five others were wounded in a downtown St. Louis shooting. Police say they believe women were fighting in a park when men interfered and drew firearms. Police say the man who died was in his mid-twenties. Five others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Police have not yet released the medical condition of the five survivors, the identity of the man who died, or any additional information.

