One person found dead and two missing in Switzerland floods

VIENNA (AP) — Authorities in Switzerland say rescuers have found the body of one of three people who had gone missing on Saturday after massive thunderstorms and rainfall in the southeast of the county caused a rockslide. The search for the other two missing people is continuing. But the likelihood of finding them alive is low, William Kloter from the Swiss police, who is heading the rescue operations, told reporters Sunday. The rockslide hit a group of three houses in the municipality of Lostallo in the Alpine valley of Misox in Graubünden. A team of 200 rescuers has been using excavators, specially-trained dogs, drones and army helicopters to find the missing people.

