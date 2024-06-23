Ukraine’s top EU negotiator says war-torn country won’t seek ‘discount’ on entry commitments

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s lead negotiator to join the European Union says the war-torn country is on an “irreversible” course of Western integration after the EU agreed to formally start entry negotiations this week. Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna told the Associated Press in an interview that Ukraine was not seeking special treatment in the accession talks and was committed to a thorough process of reform. The EU-Ukraine accession negotiations — together with those of neighbor Moldova — will start in Luxembourg Tuesday.

By HANNA ARHIROVA and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

