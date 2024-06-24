Alabama town’s first Black mayor, who had been locked out of office, will return under settlement

NEWBERN, Ala. (AP) — The first Black mayor of a small Alabama town, who said white city officials blocked him from taking office, will return to the role under the terms of a proposed settlement agreement. The two sides agreed that Patrick Braxton is the lawful mayor of Newbern, a tiny town of about 133 people in west Alabama. If approved by a U.S. district judge the settlement will end the long-running dispute over control of the town government and pave the way for Braxton to take over. Braxton had filed a lawsuit alleging the locks were changed on town hall and officials refused to give him access to town bank accounts.

