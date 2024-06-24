Alec Baldwin’s attorneys ask New Mexico judge to dismiss the case against him over firearm evidence

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Defense attorneys for Alec Baldwin are seeking to scuttle an involuntary manslaughter trial against the actor-producer in the fatal movie-set shooting of a cinematographer. Baldwin’s lawyers say the firearm in the shooting was heavily damaged by FBI forensic testing before it could be examined for possible modifications that might exonerate the actor. A New Mexico judge is scheduled Monday afternoon to hear arguments related to a motion for dismissal that focuses on the gun. On Friday, the judge denied a request to use immunity to compel testimony from the movie set’s armorer in Baldwin’s upcoming trial.

