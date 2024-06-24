Arkansas Supreme Court reinstates rule eliminating ‘X’ option for sex on licenses and IDs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court is reinstating an agency rule that prohibits residents from using “X” instead of male or female on state-issued driver’s licenses or identification cards. The justices on Monday issued an order staying a lower court injunction that blocked the rule. That rule had also made it more difficult for transgender people to change the sex listed on their IDs and licenses. The state in March said it was rescinding a practice implemented in 2010 allowing the X designation. A state judge earlier this month said allowing the rule to be implemented would have caused irreparable harm.

