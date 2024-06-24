Dali cargo ship leaves Baltimore for Virginia, nearly 3 months after bridge collapse
By BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press
The cargo ship Dali is headed out of Baltimore for Virginia. It departed Monday morning, nearly three months after it lost power and crashed into one of the Francis Scott Key bridge’s supporting columns and caused the bridge to collapse. The 984-foot Dali started moving shortly before 8:30 a.m. with four tugboats. It is headed to Norfolk, Virginia, for the removal of the remaining containers on the vessel and additional repairs. Shortly after leaving the Port of Baltimore early on March 26, the ship lost power and propulsion and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns, killing six construction workers.