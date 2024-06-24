Hiker found safe after 10 days in Northern California mountains

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A hiker missing for 10 days has been found safe in the mountains in Northern California. Lukas McClish left the rural community of Boulder Creek for a hike on June 11 and was reported missing June 16. The 34-year-old man was found Thursday after witnesses heard someone yelling for help. Searchers were able to locate McClish with drones in the Big Basin Redwoods State Park, more than 7 miles from Boulder Creek. Photos show a dirt-covered McClish embracing family members in an emotional reunion. He was not injured during the 10 days. McClish did not return The Associated Press’s request for comment.

