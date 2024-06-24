Hong Kong court edges closer to sentencing democracy activists involved in unofficial primary

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court on Tuesday began to hear pleas for lenient sentences from some prominent pro-democracy activists who were found guilty in the city’s biggest national security case and now face up to life in prison. The activists were among 47 democracy advocates who were charged under a Beijing-imposed national security law for their involvement in an unofficial primary. Last month, the court ruled that their plans to effect change through the election would have created a constitutional crisis. Critics said the verdict raised doubt about the city’s judicial independence. The first batch of convicted defendants who appeared in court included legal scholar Benny Tai.

