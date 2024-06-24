House ethics panel reviews 2 GOP lawmakers’ campaign payments to private social clubs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee is reviewing accusations that two Republican congressmen from Texas violated ethics rules by using campaign funds to pay membership dues at private social clubs. The bipartisan panel released findings that Rep. Ronny Jackson’s campaign committee had paid over $6,800 in membership dues to The Amarillo Club, a fine dining club and gym in downtown Amarillo. And the ethics committee also released a report on a separate probe that found Rep. Wesley Hunt’s campaign had paid over $5,400 in dues to The Oak Room, a private dining club in Houston. The Ethics Committee said it will dig further into the payments, but that does not mean there are proven violations of ethics rules.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.