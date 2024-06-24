Iowa receiver Kaleb Brown arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, fake license

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police say Iowa receiver Kaleb Brown was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and possessing a fake driver’s license. Iowa City police said in a report the 20-year-old Brown was seen driving a heavily damaged SUV that had a wheel turned “completely sideways” early Sunday. The report said Brown backed the vehicle onto a lawn and spun the tires. It said he had “poor balance and a strong odor of an ingested alcoholic beverage.” Brown refused a breath test and was arrested, according to police. He was later released. Court documents show he was being appointed a public defender.

