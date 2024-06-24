Pennsylvania woman drowns after being swept over waterfall in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — Officials in Glacier National Park say a 26-year-old Pennsylvania woman drowned after being swept over a 35-foot waterfall on the east side of the park. Witnesses say the woman fell into the water above St. Mary Falls on Sunday afternoon, was washed over the falls and trapped under water for several minutes. Bystanders pulled her from the water and administered CPR until emergency responders arrived. Efforts to revive the woman were unsuccessful. Park officials say the woman’s death is still under investigation and an autopsy is planned. Her name was being withheld until family members could be notified.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.