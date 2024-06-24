Police ask Texas prosecutors to treat attempted drowning of 3-year-old child as a hate crime

DALLAS (AP) — Police say a Texas woman allegedly tried to drown a 3-year-old girl in a pool after making racist remarks toward the child’s mother. A police spokeswoman said they’ve asked for a hate crime prosecution. The woman has been charged for now with attempted capital murder and injury to a child. It happened on May 19 in the Dallas suburb of Euless. Witnesses told officers the woman was very intoxicated. Police say the mother, who wears a hijab, said the woman made racist statements to her and told her she wasn’t American. The mother said they’re Palestinians who became American citizens. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office is reviewing the case.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.